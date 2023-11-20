Flacco plans to sign with the Browns' practice squad Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco worked out with Cleveland on Friday and will join the team's practice squad a day later. While he won't immediately join the active roster, he'll provide a veteran presence at the quarterback position after Deshaun Watson (shoulder) sustained a season-ending injury. Dorian Thompson-Robinson picked up the win during Sunday's game against the Steelers, and PJ Walker showed some promise as an interim starter earlier this season, so the Browns don't have an urgent need to elevate Flacco to the active roster.