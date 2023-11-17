Flacco isn't expected to sign with the Browns on Friday after working out for the team, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

With Cleveland wrapping up preparations for its Week 11 matchup with the Steelers, logistics are the main impediment to an immediate signing. However, Deshaun Watson is out of the season due to a displaced fracture in his right throwing shoulder, leaving Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker as the current in-house options at quarterback for the Browns. Thompson-Robinson is getting the nod this Sunday, but inking Flacco to a contract could be considered if the rookie fifth-round pick flops again. Flacco last saw action for the Jets in the 2022 campaign, completing 110 of 191 passes (57.6 percent) for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in five games (four starts).