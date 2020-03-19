Joe Flacco: Waived by Broncos
Flacco (neck) will be waived by the Broncos with a failed physical designation, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Parting ways with Flacco cements Drew Lock's status as the Broncos' top signal caller going forward. Assuming Flacco is able to move past the neck issue that shortened his 2019 season, the 35-year-old will look to catch on with another team looking to fill a need at QB.
More News
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Encouraging injury news•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Finishes season with 1,822 yards•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Decision on surgery coming in January•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Holding off on surgery•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Officially shut down for season•
-
Broncos' Joe Flacco: Likely facing 4-to-6-week absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
3/19 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down all of the news from day 3 of free agency week, including the impact...
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...