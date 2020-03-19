Flacco (neck) will be waived by the Broncos with a failed physical designation, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Parting ways with Flacco cements Drew Lock's status as the Broncos' top signal caller going forward. Assuming Flacco is able to move past the neck issue that shortened his 2019 season, the 35-year-old will look to catch on with another team looking to fill a need at QB.