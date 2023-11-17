Flacco is slated to work out for Cleveland on Friday in the wake of Deshaun Watson (shoulder) suffering a season-ending injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Flacco is one of what may be multiple quarterbacks working out for the Browns, who are likely looking to sign someone to the practice squad as an option behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker. The 38-year-old boasts substantial experience in the NFL and could also contribute as a mentor within Cleveland's quarterback room. Flacco hasn't suited up for a game this season, but he made 12 appearances with the Jets from 2020-22.