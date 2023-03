The Chargers did not extend Gaziano (undisclosed) a qualifying offer or tender, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason, per the NFL's communications site.

Gaziano appeared in just five games during the 2022 campaign from Week 11 through Week 15. In that time, the veteran defensive end saw limited playing time while recording just eight tackles (six solo) and one sack. Gaziano now enters free agency with the ability to negotiate and sign with another team during the offseason.