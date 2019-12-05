Play

The Jaguars promoted Giles-Harris from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday.

Giles-Harris' spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Myles Jack (knee) on IR. The undrafted rookie out of Duke previously suited up for one game with Jacksonville this season, Week 8 against the Jets, during which he played three snaps on defense and 20 snaps on special teams. He stands to reprise a similar role going forward.

