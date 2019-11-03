Giles-Harris was waived by the Jaguars on Saturday, James Johnson of USA Today reports.

Giles-Harris was expected to start last Sunday's win over the Jets, but he didn't end up starting and played only three defensive snaps. Najee Goode (toe) is now clear of the injury report and should resume his starting role at weakside linebacker for the Jags. Giles-Harris will be a candidate for the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

