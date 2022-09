Haden is expected to sign a one-day contract with the Browns and retire following a 12-year career, ESPN.com reports.

Haden will return to Cleveland, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career and made two Pro Bowls, to retire as a member of the Browns. The cornerback will wrap up his career with 615 tackles, 29 interceptions, 154 pass deflections and two touchdowns over 148 starts.