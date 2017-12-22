Kerridge re-signed with the Packers' practice squad Thursday, the Packers' official site reports.

Kerridge was waived by the Packers earlier in the week, but he now has an opportunity to ride out the remainder of the season as a member of the practice squad. The 25-year-old recorded one reception in four games with the Packers this season while also adding reps on special teams.

