Milton passed through waivers unclaimed Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Milton combined to complete 29 of 43 passes (67.4 percent) for 378 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions across three preseason contests, with his passer rating of 118.2 leading the entire NFL during exhibition season. Despite the impressive play working mostly against reserve defenses, the Cowboys opted to waive Milton on Monday and instead stick with Sam Howell as Dak Prescott's primary backup. Milton thus is free to sign elsewhere, whether it's an active roster or practice squad.