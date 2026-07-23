Joe Mixon: Career could be over

Mixon (foot) has told people close to him that he believes his playing career is likely over, Cole Thompson of Texans Wire reports.

Mixon hasn't played in an NFL game since rushing 18 times for 88 yards and one touchdown in the Texans' divisional-round loss to the Chiefs during the 2024 postseason. He missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign due to a foot injury, and he recently required another operation while also dealing with blood flow issues to the extremity. Mixon will turn 30 years old Friday and was one of the top every-down workhorses in his heyday. He produced five 1,000-yard rushing seasons across his eight years in the league prior to being released by Houston earlier this offseason.