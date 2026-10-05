The Seahawks are expected to sign Mixon to a contract, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

With Jadarian Price (chest) on injured reserve and Zach Charbonnet (torn ACL) not yet ready to practice, Seattle is bringing in RB reinforcements in the form of Mixon, who is in line to join the practice squad once he passes a physical, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Emanuel Wilson likely will continue to handle a large workload out of the backfield for the foreseeable future, and George Holani is serviceable as a change-of-pace option, but Mixon could find himself called upon if one of Wilson or Holani gets banged up at any point before Charbonnet is able to make his season debut.