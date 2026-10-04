Mixon (foot) is set to visit with the Seahawks during the upcoming week, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

After missing the entire 2025 season due to a foot injury and then being released by Houston in March, Mixon looked like he might have been headed for retirement. However, the 30-year-old Mixon seems to have made enough progress in his recovery over the last few months to entertain a return to the NFL, and the running back-needy Seahawks will bring him in for a look. Even if he ends up signing with Seattle, Mixon could need some time to get back up to full speed after having not played or practiced with a team since 2024.