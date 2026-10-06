The Seahawks opted not to sign Mixon (foot) after he underwent a physical for the team Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Jadarian Price (chest) recently landing on injured reserve and with Zach Charbonnet (knee) not expected to return from the PUP list until at least Week 6, Seattle planned to bring Mixon aboard to bolster their running-back room. However, the Seahawks evidently had some reservations about Mixon's health after reviewing his physical, and the 30-year-old will now remain a free agent. Mixon last appeared in the NFL with the Texans in 2024, as he missed the entire 2025 campaign due to an unspecified foot/ankle injury that he ultimately addressed with a surgery earlier this past offseason.