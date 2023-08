The Bears waived/injured Reed on Friday due to an undisclosed injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

It is unclear what specific injury Reed has, but he has been waived/injured nonetheless. Should he not get claimed off waivers, he will then subsequently revert to the Bears' injured reserve and face a 2023 season on the sideline. That is, unless both he and the team can reach an injury settlement at some point.