Schobert is set for a visit with the Saints, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Schobert was released by the Steelers in March after registering 112 tackles in 2021, but he will now meet with the Saints as a free agent. The linebacker was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and would likely slot in with fellow veteran Demario Davis at inside linebacker if he strikes a deal with New Orleans.
