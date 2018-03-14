Joe Thomas: Decides to retire
Thomas has elected to retire as an NFL player.
The 33-year-old Thomas, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, thus closes out a distinguished playing career that saw him anchor the Browns' offensive line until this past season, when he ruptured his left triceps tendon on Oct. 22. The stellar left tackle, who until last season's injury was as durable as they come, is clearly a tough act to follow, but in anticipation of Wednesday's news, the Browns are poised to add two tackles (Donald Stephenson and Chris Hubbard) in free agency.
