Joe Thomas: Non-tendered
Thomas did not receive a tender offer from the Packers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Thomas saw his role with the Packers massively reduced in 2017, so it's not a huge surprise that the team has decided to let him walk scot-free. He now hits the free agent market in search of a new home.
