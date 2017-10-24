Vellano was waived Tuesday by the Falcons, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Vellano was waived in order to create a roster spot for the newly signed Sean Weatherspoon. Vellano was originally signed for depth purposes on the defensive line, but his services were no longer needed upon the return of Courtney Upshaw (ankle).

