Joe Vellano: Waived by Falcons
Vellano was waived Tuesday by the Falcons, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Vellano was waived in order to create a roster spot for the newly signed Sean Weatherspoon. Vellano was originally signed for depth purposes on the defensive line, but his services were no longer needed upon the return of Courtney Upshaw (ankle).
More News
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
Need some starting options for Week 8? We’ve got you covered at every position on the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Best Week 8 streaming options
It's a monster week of byes, which means we have to dig a little deeper for streaming opti...
-
What you missed Monday: Dominant Wentz
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...