Joe Walker: Let go by Niners
RotoWire Staff
Sep 6, 2020
Walker was waived by the 49ers on Saturday.
Walker started 11 games in Arizona last season and recorded 65 tackles, but trying out with the dominant 49ers defense is a different story. While he couldn't make the cut with them, the 27-year-old stands a good chance to make another roster in a reserve role.
