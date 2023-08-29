Williams was released by the Vikings on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old spent the past four years with New England after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in 36 games for the Patriots and missed all of last season with a shoulder injury. Williams agreed to terms with the Vikings on Apr. 17 before being released Tuesday. He'll now be forced to look for a new team ahead of the coming season.