Joel Bouagnon: Added to Jets' practice squad
Bouagnon was signed to the Jets' practice squad Tuesday.
The Northern Illinois product has spent time with both the Green Bay and Detroit practice squads this season, and found a new home Tuesday. Bouagnon hasn't taken an NFL regular season snap in his career so he likely won't provide any fantasy value this season.
