Joel Bouagnon: Inks practice squad deal with Lions
Bouagnon signed on with the Lions' practice squad Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
After receiving his walking papers from Green Bay in early September, Bouagnon was unable to find a home on a team's practice squad until now. He should provide the Lions with some insurance out of the backfield, though it would take a lot for him to see any carries during live action.
More News
-
Joel Bouagnon: Waived by Green Bay•
-
Packers' Joel Bouagnon: Receives nine touches Friday•
-
Packers' Joel Bouagnon: Runs 13 times Thursday•
-
Packers' Joel Bouagnon: Carries 11 times in preseason contest•
-
Packers' Joel Bouagnon: Signing with Green Bay•
-
Joel Bouagnon: Released with injury settlement•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...