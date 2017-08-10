Play

Joel Bouagnon: Released with injury settlement

Bouagnon (undisclosed) was released from injured reserve after reaching an injury settlement with the Bears.

Bouagnon was placed on IR this past Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Reaching an injury settlement with the team allows him to re-enter the free-agent market.

