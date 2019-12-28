Play

The Texans waived Heath on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Heath was a healthy scratch for the last two games, and he's only suited up for the Texans twice this year, logging 36 defensive snaps and zero tackles. The Texans still have four defensive ends remaining.

