The Texans released Heath on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This was a surprising move by the Texans, especially since they traded Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks. However, it signals they have faith in Angelo Blackson to fill the role opposite J.J. Watt. Heath is just 26 years old, so expect another franchise to pick him up for added depth on the defensive front.

