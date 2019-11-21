Play

Heath was waived by the Texans on Thursday.

Heath had to be let go as a result of the Texans signing Jonathan Owens off the practice squad. The 26-year-old's stay in Houston was a short one as he was only signed prior to Week 11. He has yet to appear in an NFL game this season.

