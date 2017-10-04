The Redskins signed Stave to their practice squad Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Stave completed four of nine passes for 80 yards and a score while competing for a reserve gig in the preseason with the Chiefs, but didn't make the team and later latched on with the Vikings' practice squad. After a short stint in Minnesota, he's now in Washington, but is unlikely to be promoted to the active roster unless an injury strikes either Kirk Cousins or Colt McCoy.