Stave was waived by the Jets on Friday.

The Wisconsin product was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Jets on Jan. 1, but he'll be let go without truly proving his worth. The Jets will likely draft a quarterback later in April to add to Josh McCown (hand) and Teddy Bridgewater (knee), so this move was inevitable. If he clears waivers, he'll look for a spot on the Jets' practice squad.