Joel Stave: Signs reserve/future contract with Jets
The Jets signed Stave to a reserve/future contract Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
Stave has spent time with the Vikings and Redskins since going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2016 but is yet to appear in a professional game. With Josh McCown (hand) set for unrestricted free agency, Stave initially slots in as the Jets' third quarterback behind Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.
