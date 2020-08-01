Joey Alfieri: Waived by 49ers By RotoWire Staff Aug 1, 2020 at 3:15 pm ET1 min read Alfieri was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.Alfieri ultimately went unclaimed off waivers. The journeyman will now look for a new opportunity. He has yet to suit up for an NFL game since going undrafted in 2019. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.