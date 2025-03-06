The Chargers officially released Bosa on Wednesday.

Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowler and 2016 first-round pick, had been Los Angeles' longest-tenured player. Once one of the league's premier pass rushers, injuries have limited Bosa to just 28 combined regular-season contests over the past three years. He had just 5.0 sacks across 14 appearances in 2024, less than the 6.5 sacks he recorded across just nine games in 2023. Having been scheduled for roughly a $36.4 million cap hit in 2025, Bosa never seemed a realistic candidate to remain with the Chargers, barring a significant pay cut. Now, still just heading into his age-30 season, Bosa figures to draw notable attention as one of the few capable edge rushers on the open market.