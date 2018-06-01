Joey Ivie: Reaches injury settlement with Atlanta
Ivie was released by the Falcons after reaching an injury settlement for an undisclosed injury with the team.
Ivie signed with the Falcons in October of the 2017 season and spent the remainder of the year on the practice squad. It's unclear what his injury is, but he's free to sign with any team now that he's been released.
