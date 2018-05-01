Joey Mbu: Let go by Indianapolis
Mbu was released by the Colts on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mbu signed with the Colts last November and ended up appearing in seven games, but he recorded just three total tackles in that time. Mbu has appeared in just nine career NFL games since his rookie year in 2015.
