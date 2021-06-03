site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
John Atkins: Let go by Detroit
RotoWire Staff
Jun 3, 2021
1 min read
Atkins was waived by the Lions on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old opted out of the 2020 season and won't stick with the Lions through the offseason. Atkins appeared in 12 games in 2019 and totaled 20 tackles (13 solo) as a rotational defensive tackle.
