John Baron: Waived by Chicago
Baron was waived by the Bears on Sunday.
Baron signed with the Bears two days ago to join the kicking competition after a career at San Diego State where he made 50 of 60 field-goal attempts. His stay, however, was short-lived, and it is, for now, down to Chris Blewitt and Elliot Fry.
