The Bills released Brown on Wednesday.
Buffalo will save $7.4 million against the cap by cutting Brown, as Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo notes. The speedy veteran is coming off an inconsistent season to say the least, as he spent much of the year playing through foot, knee and calf injuries in addition to missing six straight games due to an ankle issue. When on the field, however, Brown did still manage to contribute a number of big plays for Buffalo's offense. The soon-to-be 31-year-old should draw plenty of interest from teams in need of veteran help at receiver, though he'll have to compete with a strong free agent class at the position. Gabriel Davis, who showed significant flashes as a rookie last season, looks primed for more work alongside Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in 2021 following Brown's release.