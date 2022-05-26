Cominsky was waived by the Falcons on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.
Cominsky played 27 games primarily as a rotational defensive lineman over three seasons with Atlanta, tallying 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks over this span, but he figured to fill in as the team's starting left defensive end next season. The 2019 fourth-round pick dealt with various injuries that limited him to a total of just 59 snaps over four games last season. Cominsky's cut could mean that third-year backup Nick Thurman steps up into a bigger role for the Falcons in 2022.