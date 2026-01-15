Although not yet officially official, John Harbaugh will be the next head coach of the New York Giants. According to Ian Rapoport and long-time Giants beat reporter Gary Myers, former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be joining Harbaugh as the next Giants offensive coordinator. The decision to bring Monken with him makes a lot of sense from Harbaugh's standpoint and not just due to his familiarity and relationship -- the numbers back it up. The Ravens had a nearly historically strong offense in 2024 under Monken and maintained that level of performance throughout his tenure as offensive coordinator, particularly when Lamar Jackson was healthy.

During the 2023 and 2024 seasons, when Jackson was fully healthy, the Ravens offense was a dominant unit. In 2023, they ranked fourth-best in the NFL in points per game, first in rushing yards per game, third in yards per play and sixth in offensive EPA per play. In 2024, Monken's offense saw significant growth, jumping to third in points per game, first in yards per play and the No. 1 offense in EPA per play all while maintaining the league lead in rushing yards per game. In 2025, things took a step back as Jackson played through injuries and Tyler Huntley was forced into action.

For further context on Monken's borderline historical 2024 offense, Jackson reached career bests as a passer with 41 touchdowns and the Ravens achieved their best explosive play rate in franchise history while averaging over 30 points per game.

While this is exciting news for the Giants' offense as a whole, it could mean even bigger things for running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Before his injury, Skattebo had broken out as an RB1 in Fantasy in large part due to his red zone role and efficiency scoring touchdowns plus his unique ability in the pass game. Under Monken, the Ravens had a dominant rushing attack. Skattebo has a chance to break into the RB1 ranks in 2026 and will be one of the highest upside draft picks.

Where Monken could make his biggest impact on Jaxson Dart is via the passing game. In each of his three seasons with Monken, Jackson topped 8 yards per attempt after averaging 6.9 yards per pass in his final season with Greg Roman as offensive coordinator. Dart's dominant rookie season from a Fantasy Football standpoint was mostly a result of his usage (and efficiency) as a runner. Dart scored over 100 Fantasy points on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns and 487 rushing yards. The rushing is part of Dart's game, unlikely to go away with Monken, and a big part of what makes him an exciting Fantasy Football pick -- but it's the passing that stands to make the leap under Monken.

From a schematic standpoint, Monken is an excellent fit for Dart. In 2025, Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka took a hard look at their personnel once Malik Nabers was placed on injured reserve and decided that heavy personnel packages featuring multiple tight ends (12 personnel) would be the best way to maximize the offense. They were right. Dart thrived in these situations. Under Monken, the Ravens used light personnel groupings (11 personnel) fewer than any team in the NFL in 2025. Instead, they featured 12 personnel 35% of the time (the Giants were at 38%) and they mixed in 21 personnel (one tight end, one running back, one fullback) on 21% of their snaps.

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard is a free agent this offseason and could be on the Giants' radar. Ricard is the type of player that makes the entire offense around him better and would be another boost to Dart's Fantasy outlook in 2026.

Another way Monken fits the Giants and Dart like a glove is via the RPO (run-pass option game). The Giants relied heavily on RPOs in 2025 with Dart, using it as a way to quickly acclimate the rookie to concepts that he was comfortable running from his time at Ole Miss. However, in today's NFL, the RPO is a valuable tool for all offenses -- not just the college game. During the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Monken ranked first in the NFL with 101 RPO play calls in 2023 and fifth with 91 in 2024. The Giants ranked fifth in the NFL in RPO play calls in 2025 with Dart.

Dart is going to be one of the highest-upside Fantasy picks at quarterback in 2026 drafts. Jamey Eisenberg recently polled the FFT team on their early 2026 quarterback rankings and Dart ranked as high as QB5 (Jacob Gibbs). He was in the top 12 of almost everyone's early rankings. If Nabers trends in the right direction in his return from an ACL tear, Dart's stock will rise even higher. Monken brings a proven track record, an adaptive scheme that fits Dart and excitement for any Fantasy Football managers who plan to invest in the Giants in their 2026 drafts.