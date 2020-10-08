Houston visited with the Falcons on Wednesday, and he is expected to be signed by the team pending COVID-19 testing, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Foyesade Oluokun (oblique) was held to limited practice participation Wednesday, and he has already missed one game in 2020 because of injury, presenting Atlanta with a need to strengthen its linebacker depth. Houston recorded 171 tackles, 3.5 sacks and eight pass deflections over 24 appearances for USC between 2018 and 2019, but he is yet to get an opportunity to suit up in the NFL.