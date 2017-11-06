John Hughes: Cut by Saints
Hughes was released by the Saints on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Hughes became expendable once the team opted to bring in offensive tackle Bryce Harris. The Cincinnati product has registered just seven combined tackles over the last three seasons.
