John Hughes: Cut by Saints
The Saints opted to let Hughes go Friday, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.
Hughes, who failed to make the Saints' final roster during training camp, re-signed with the team last week. The 29-year-old was cut so the team could make room to add more offensive line depth. He will be a likely candidate to land on the practice squad.
