Jiles was signed to the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday.

Jiles was waived by the team Tuesday, ultimately going unclaimed before deciding to stick around as a member of New England's practice squad. The wide receiver spent the 2024 campaign with the Patriots' practice unit, but he failed to crack the active roster during the season. Jiles will look to impress at practice in order to potentially earn an elevation and make his NFL debut in 2025.