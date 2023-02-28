Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday that Johnson will be released, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Johnson was entering the final year of his contract, and the Browns will be able to save $9.75 million by letting him go prior to June 1. The veteran safety recorded 101 tackles, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and a half-sack across 17 appearances in 2022. He should draw heavy interest from numerous teams in need of safety help this offseason.