The Browns are planning to release Johnson at the start of the new league year if they don't find a trade partner, Jordan Bajani of CBS Sports reports.

Johnson is entering the final year of his current contract, and the Browns could save $9.75 million by letting him go before June 1. The veteran safety recorded 101 tackles, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and a half sack across 17 appearances in 2022 and should draw heavy interest from numerous teams in need of safety help this offseason.