Kelly was waived by the Rams on Saturday.

While Kelly was active for three games with the Rams this season, he saw just four offensive snaps total and ultimately his status on the 53-man roster was a tenuous one. The 2018 sixth-round pick could be a candidate for the practice squad should he pass through waivers.

