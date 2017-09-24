John Kuhn: Expected to re-sign with Saints
Kuhn is expected to re-sign with the Saints this week, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.
Kuhn is aboard a flight to London as the Saints travel overseas for Week 4's matchup against the Dolphins, so it's clear they plan to have the fullback on the roster once again. He'll primarily serve as a blocker, but could vulture goal-line carries under certain circumstances.
