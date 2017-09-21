Play

Kuhn was released Thursday by the Saints, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Kuhn re-signed with the Saints on Sept. 6, but he will now be released for the second time this season so that the team can bring in defensive lineman Kendall Langsford. Teope reports that Kuhn may soon have an opportunity to return to the organization yet again.

