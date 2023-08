Miami waived Lovett (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Lovett was slated to miss the entire 2023 campaign after reverting to the Dolphins' injured reserve, but he'll now be free to join a new team once he's able to pass a physical. The undrafted fullback out of Princeton missed all of 2022 with an undisclosed injury, but it's unclear if the two issues are related.