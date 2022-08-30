The Panthers waived Lovett on Tuesday.
After garnering small roles in the first two exhibition games, Lovett finished with team highs in rushing attempts (14), rushing yards (35), receptions (four) and receiving yards (36). However, he couldn't parlay his strong performance into a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster. Lovett was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, where he finished his collegiate career with 72 total touches for 113 yards over eight appearances.